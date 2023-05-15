231106 ALEXIA CLEMONS May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago CLEMONS, ALEXIA 05/13/2023Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 295FTA - SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $515.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022