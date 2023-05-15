231107 AMINI BENNETT May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago BENNETT, AMINI EVELINA 05/13/2023Age: 45 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 496SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLITTERING NOT > 15 LBS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022