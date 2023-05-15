231110 JORDAN JOYNER May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago JOYNER, JORDAN MONET 05/14/2023Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 160RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETGUN ETC ON EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022