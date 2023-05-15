231111 ANDREW ROBERSON May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago ROBERSON, ANDREW 05/14/2023Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 185COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022