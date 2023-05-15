231112 JACKIELIS MOORE May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago MOORE, JACKIELIS YOSHON 05/14/2023Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 205FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPARED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OPEN CONT AFTER CONS ALC 1ST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAILURE TO APPEAR- FELONY - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022