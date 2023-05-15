231113 JAMES HARRIS May 15, 2023 2 hrs ago HARRIS, JAMES HOWARD 05/14/2023Age: 37 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 150RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Linguistics Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022