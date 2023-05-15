231114 THEODORE PRESSLEY May 15, 2023 2 hrs ago PRESSLEY, THEODORE JAY 05/14/2023Age: 54 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 149INJURE/TAMPER W/VEHICLE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Linguistics Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022