231118 JAMIE MOORE May 15, 2023 2 hrs ago MOORE, JAMIE CARLDALE 05/14/2023Age: 47 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 220CHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET