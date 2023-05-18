231129 DERRICK TAYLOR May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago TAYLOR, DERRICK RASHAUN 05/15/2023Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 230FTA-POS/CON WN/LQ/MXBV UNATH PR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS OPN CNT/CONS ALC PSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022