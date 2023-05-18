231162 ELIZABETH COPELAND May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago COPELAND, ELIZABETH MARIE 05/16/2023Age: 32 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 125FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSES METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OF CS ON PREMISE OF PRISION OR LOCAL JAIL - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022