231163 EMMANUEL MOORE May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago MOORE, EMMANUEL LAMECH 05/16/2023Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 170FTA-FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022