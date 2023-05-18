231172 LINDSEY MCLAWHORN May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago MCLAWHORN, LINDSEY DANIELL 05/17/2023Age: 27 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 136LARCENY BY ANTI-INVNTRY DEVICE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022