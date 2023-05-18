231180 JOEY WIGGINS May 18, 2023 1 hr ago WIGGINS, JOEY RAPHEAL 05/17/2023Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 200FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Criminal Law Crime Linguistics Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022