231189 SIERRA DIXON May 18, 2023 1 hr ago DIXON, SIERRA RENEE 05/17/2023Age: 36 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 170FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/ TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022