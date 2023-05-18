231192 QUAZAMEK HARRINGTON May 18, 2023 1 hr ago HARRINGTON, QUAZAMEK TYQUIL 05/17/2023Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 145POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF MACHINE GUN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Weapons Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022