231193 JACOB STOUFFER May 18, 2023 1 hr ago STOUFFER, JACOB WILLIAMS 05/17/2023Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 130FTA-LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022