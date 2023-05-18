231195 YASIA COX May 18, 2023 1 hr ago COX, YASIA KAMISE 05/17/2023Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 120LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Rowing Crime Linguistics Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022