231198 JAMARCUS SPELLMAN May 18, 2023 1 hr ago SPELLMAN, JAMARCUS DEVON 05/17/2023Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 144POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET