231201 DERRICK CHAVIS May 18, 2023 1 hr ago CHAVIS, DERRICK LAMELLE 05/18/2023Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 160MISD. DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET