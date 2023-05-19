231211 RYAN SMITH May 19, 2023 3 hrs ago SMITH, RYAN MICHAEL 05/18/2023Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 165FTA PROBATION VIOLATION - G90-96 VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA PROBATION VIOLATION - PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022