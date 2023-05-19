231212 CHRISTA MCGOWAN May 19, 2023 2 hrs ago MCGOWAN, CHRISTA MARIE 05/18/2023Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 400 Weight: 125FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Linguistics Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022