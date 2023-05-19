231213 DUANE FELMETEN May 19, 2023 2 hrs ago FELMETEN, DUANE DEREK ALAN 05/18/2023Age: 53 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 243PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Criminal Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022