231217 VINCENT MCCANN May 19, 2023 4 hrs ago MCCANN, VINCENT ANTHONY 05/18/2023Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 240DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFEL SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFEL SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Criminal Law Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022