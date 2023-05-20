231221 REGGIE WALTON May 20, 2023 May 20, 2023 Updated 55 min ago WALTON, REGGIE 05/18/2023Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 215SECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022