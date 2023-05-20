231223 DARRICK MOORE May 20, 2023 May 20, 2023 Updated 38 min ago MOORE, DARRICK SHARQUEZ 05/18/2023Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 165CONCELA HANDGUN PERMIT VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022