231238 MICHAEL DIXON May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago DIXON, MICHAEL ANTHONY 05/19/2023Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 170AWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022