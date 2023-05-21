231255 HERMAN WHITAKER May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago WHITAKER, HERMAN ALEXANDER 05/19/2023Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 283FTA- ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022