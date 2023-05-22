231267 BRADLEY THACKER May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago THACKER, BRADLEY JOSEPH 05/20/2023Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 175RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022