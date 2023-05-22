231271 OLIVIA ROBERSON May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago ROBERSON, OLIVIA RUTH 05/20/2023Age: 30 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 155CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022