231308 JESSIE FLOYD May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 Updated 51 min ago FLOYD, JESSIE RAY 05/22/2023Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 145SECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $350000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET