.Showers and thunderstorms with torrential downpours will develop
along a front stalled across eastern North Carolina this afternoon
and evening.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From Noon EDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with
torrential downpours are expected across eastern North
Carolina this afternoon and
evening. Areas that receive frequent downpours could receive
several inches of rain in a short period of time which will
lead to flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3
inches are expected with local amounts of 4 inches or more
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&