Weather Alert

This product covers Eastern North Carolina **Tropical Storm Watches Issued for Eastern North Carolina** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are in effect for Beaufort, East Carteret, Mainland Hyde, Pamlico, and Southern Craven - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Onslow, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Mainland Dare, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Tyrrell, and West Carteret * STORM INFORMATION: - About 840 miles southwest of Buxton NC or about 760 miles southwest of Morehead City NC - 26.1N 84.8W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement North or 360 degrees at 16 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Idalia, currently in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to make landfall in the Big Bend of Florida early Wednesday morning. It will then track along the Carolina coast with the center passing over Onslow Bay Thursday afternoon. Regardless of the exact track of Idalia, there is the potential for significant impacts to eastern North Carolina. Heavy rain bands will bring widespread rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts, bringing the threat of localized flash flooding especially in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall preceding Idalia could exacerbate this risk. Dangerous storm surge inundation of 2-4 feet above ground is possible along the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers and associated tributaries, as well as Core and southern Pamlico Sounds. Winds approaching tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages, especially along and east of Highway 17. Tornadoes may result in areas of locally enhanced damage, particularly near the coast. Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas building to create treacherous conditions for mariners. Localized ocean overwash will be possible along the coast due to high surf. Stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across Neuse and Pamlico River and adjacent tributaries as well as southern Pamlico and Core Sounds. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Albemarle Sound, Outer Banks, and Crystal Coast. Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across the southern half of Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness activities to become unsafe. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 11 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.