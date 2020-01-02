205295 ANGELO WILLIAMS Jan 2, 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Updated 15 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, ANGELO DRUSALLA 12/30/2019Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 215 CONSPIRE TRAFFIC OPIUM/HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Dec 27 - Jan 2 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector