205460 ANNE MATA Jan 6, 2020 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MATA, ANNE LOUISE 01/05/2020Age: 26 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 150 DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET