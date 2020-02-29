206765 ANTHONY BARFIELD Feb 29, 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 BARFIELD, ANTHONY RAY 02/26/2020Age: 60 Sex: M Race: W Height: 605 Weight: 265POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Feb 28 - March 5 Her Magazine January 2020 Her Magazine Bridal 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector