205376 BOBBY KNOWLES Jan 3, 2020 1 hr ago 1 of 4 KNOWLES, BOBBY JOE 01/02/2020Age: 47 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 150 LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 3 - Jan 9 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector