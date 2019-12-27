205228 BRANDON WILLIAMS Dec 27, 2019 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, BRANDON MAURICE 12/26/2019Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 140 ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector