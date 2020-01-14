205626 BREANNA SUTTON Jan 14, 2020 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 SUTTON, BREANNA LYNN 01/12/2020Age: 23 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 135 MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 10 - Jan 16 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector