205864 C-ALLAH COOMBS Jan 23, 2020 53 min ago 1 of 2 COOMBS, C-ALLAH MYSUN 01/22/2020Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140 FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 17 - Jan 23 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector