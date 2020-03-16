TRIPP, CAMILLA DAWN 03/15/2020
Age: 29 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 106
LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
do not remove
Sorry, an error occurred.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 10:04 pm