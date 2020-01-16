205699 CECIL GREEN Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 GREEN, CECIL LAMONT 01/15/2020Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 165 SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine January 2020 What 2 Watch Jan 10 - Jan 16 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector