FRIASON, CHAUNCEY MARQUEZZ 03/19/2020
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 150
POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
do not remove
Sorry, an error occurred.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 9:09 pm