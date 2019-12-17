204807 CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR Dec 17, 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 12/07/2019Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 160 FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: DISM Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector