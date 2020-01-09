205524 CLAYTON EDWARDS Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 EDWARDS, CLAYTON MICHAEL 01/07/2020Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 140 PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 3 - Jan 9 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector