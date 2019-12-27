205206 CONNIE HUDGINS Dec 27, 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HUDGINS, CONNIE CARDELL 12/24/2019Age: 43 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 277 MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector