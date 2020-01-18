205737 CYNTHIA FOUNTAIN Jan 18, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 FOUNTAIN, CYNTHIA ANNE 01/16/2020Age: 56 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 140 FTA-MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 17 - Jan 23 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector