205090 DANIEL FOGGS Dec 21, 2019 Dec 21, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 FOGGS, DANIEL RAY 12/19/2019Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 151 RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Dec 20 - Dec 26 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector