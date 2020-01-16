205684 ERNEST REED Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Updated 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 REED, ERNEST HOWARD 01/14/2020Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 180 MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine January 2020 What 2 Watch Jan 10 - Jan 16 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector