Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG REDUCING VISIBILITIES TO A HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES...PLEASE USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING THIS MORNING... VERY LOW CLOUDS AND AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG ARE OCCURRING ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN NC THIS MORNING AND WILL PERSIST INTO MID- MORNING WITH LOCAL VISIBILITIES A HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. PLEASE USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING THIS MORNING.