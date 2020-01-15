205664 ETHAN DAVIS Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 DAVIS, ETHAN WILSON 01/14/2020Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 170 RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 10 - Jan 16 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector